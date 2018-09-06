SearchCap: Google says yes to reviews from Yelp, Google Maps, algorithm change impacts local search & more
Debra Mastaler on September 6, 2018 at 4:05 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Using Voice Search to Transform Your Local Search Strategy
Sep 6, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
More than 43 million people in the U.S. now own a smart speaker, and, as of January 2018, there were an estimated one billion voice searches per month. Now is the time to put your Voice Engine Optimization™ (VEO) strategy in place.
- 6 ways the August core algorithm update impacted local business
Sep 6, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Was your site affected by the recent core algorithm update? Here’s a look at the changes made to local and small business sites after the update.
- Google gives thumbs-up on placing your local reviews from Yelp, Google Maps and others on your own website
Sep 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The only exception here: Make sure not to mark up those copied reviews with review structured data and schema. That would be against Google’s guidelines.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Virtual reality enters its ‘trough of despair’ as shipments decline
Sep 6, 2018 by Greg Sterling
It wouldn’t be fair to say “VR is dead,” but from a consumer electronics perspective it’s not far.
- Facebook, Twitter grilled by Senate committee; Dorsey says company may label bots
Sep 6, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
While Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey had very little new information to share, that could be both a blessing or a curse for advertisers.
- As Google opts out of Senate Intelligence hearings, group sets up Google account posing as Russian troll company — again
Sep 6, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The advocacy group undermines Google’s claims that its systems are robust and can quickly detect and take down fake accounts.
- Avoid the 8 most common pitfalls of automated bidding
Sep 6, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
With more and more PPC tasks becoming automated, it’s important to understand the limitations of automation. Here are eight of the most common issues to avoid when moving from manual to automated bidding.
- Here’s how to ‘expertly’ hit a link-building home run
Sep 6, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
Use expert opinions in content so when you build it, the links will come.
- Location attribution goes mainstream, as Pandora marks 400th campaign with the KPI
Sep 6, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Pandora seeing higher ad spending for campaigns that include offline measurement.
- Facebook’s new Flight Ads will let advertisers target users searching for flights on travel sites, apps
Sep 6, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Previously called Dynamic ads for travel for flight, the new Flight Ads let airlines and airfare apps go beyond simple retargeting ad tactics.
- Amazon streamlines ad products under new Amazon Advertising brand
Sep 5, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
So long, acronym soup of AMS, AMG and AAP, as those brands retire in favor of a unified strategy.
Search News From Around The Web:
- A Case Study of Winning in Local SEO, SEMrush
- Do Private Blog Networks (PBNs) Still Work in 2018? Should You Build One?, CognitiveSEO
- Exclusive poll: Big GOP majority fears bias in search engines, Axios
- Google isn’t just a search engine it’s a literal extension of our mind, NiemanLab
- How to Easily Install Tracking Pixels on Your Website With Google Tag Manager, Social Media Examiner
- How will Google’s innovation continue beyond its 20th year? The Conversation
- Landing Page GDPR Compliance: Everything You Need To Know, Klientboost
- Why Google And The IAB Europe Haven’t Been Able To Resolve Online Consent, AdExchanger
