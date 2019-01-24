Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Search Engine Land is thrilled to announce that the team of experts who help us bring daily search marketing news and insights to thousands just got a bit bigger and better.

Detlef Johnson, a longtime figure in the world of search engine optimization with more than 30 years in the industry, has joined us as Editor-at-Large, Technical SEO. In addition to regular contributions to Search Engine Land, Detlef will help program our three annual SMX events.

Detlef is especially interested in developing advanced, technical SEO content for developers, and his weekly column in Search Engine Land will focus on merging the SEO and developer communities.

In fact, here is his first column.

We are also happy to announce Jessica Bowman will join Search Engine Land as a Contributing Editor, In-house SEO. Jessica, who devotes her time to training enterprise SEO teams through her consulting business SEOinhouse.com, will also write regularly for Search Engine Land and contribute to programming for our SMX events.

Both Jessica and Detlef will bring added depth to our editorial board of contributing editors, event programmers and advisers. They will join existing members Barry Schwartz and Greg Sterling, both long-time contributors to Search Engine Land, and co-founder of AdAlysis Brad Geddes and Find Me Faster President Matt Van Wagner. Brad and Matt have been involved with SMX programming from the early days.

We call ourselves Search Engine Land for a reason. We’re a community, and an almost scientific one given the degree that experimentation and peer-to-peer sharing advances what we know to be true and effective. For us, Search Engine Land is about capturing and advancing the collective wisdom of our community. It includes our journalists who keep us up to date on the latest news and emerging trends, our contributing editors who offer depth and expertise directly from the field, our event speakers who bring fresh ideas and conversations to our stage and our columnists and guest contributors who bring best practices to our daily online audience.

Today’s news strengthens the Search Engine Land community, which will result in better and more actionable content for all of us. But we are always looking for fresh voices, too. If you are interested in sharing your insights, our Community Editor Wendy Almeida would love to hear from you. Just drop her a note at walmeida@thirddoormedia.com.

And if you have ideas on how we can make Search Engine Land an even better asset for our community, I’d love to chat with you next week at SMX West in San Jose.

Hope to see you there.