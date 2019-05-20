Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

We are excited to announce this year’s list of finalists for the 2019 Search Engine Land Awards.

We received hundreds of submissions, and our slate of expert judges was blown away by the levels of sophistication exhibited by the applicants. The agencies, in-house teams and individuals who entered showed off some of the best strategies in search marketing today.

The competition was tight, which meant some great work did not make it to the finalist round. But thank you to all who entered.

Here are the 2019 finalists for each category in alphabetical order:

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

DAGMAR Marketing, Inc.

Ignite Visibility

inSegment

Path Interactive

Wpromote

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

1SEO.com Digital Agency

Adwise – Your Digital Brain

Bloofusion Germany

Rise Interactive

Wpromote

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

LegalVision

Merkle

Nina Hale

Path Interactive

Victorious

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

AIS Media

Metric Theory

MilliporeSigma

SEMbyotic

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Gen3 Marketing

INFIDIGIT

Path Interactive

Stella Rising

Victorious

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Crealytics

Docklin Digital

Jellyfish

Wolfgang Digital (Elverys)

Wolfgang Digital (Littlewoods Ireland)

Best Integration Of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing Campaign

Cramer-Krasselt

Clicks and Clients

Metric Theory

MilliporeSigma

Wolfgang Digital

Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business

DAGMAR Marketing, Inc.

EveryMundo

Intuitive Digital

TENSHI Advertising

Uproer

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business

Adwise – Your Digital Brain

Daysmart Software

JumpCrew

Onely

TopHatRank

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise

EveryMundo

Pepperland Marketing

Reprise

Wolfgang Digital

Wpromote

Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise

Booster Box

EveryMundo

Media Experts

Natural Intelligence

Rise Interactive

In-House Team Of The Year – SEO

Allstate Insurance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HomeToGo

MilliporeSigma

Time4Learning

In-House Team Of The Year – SEM

Caterpillar

MilliporeSigma

Sprint

UPMC Health Plan

Agency Of The Year – SEM

Brainlabs Digital

Hallam

Ketner Group Communications

Metric Theory

Rise Interactive

Agency Of The Year – SEO

Croud

Hallam

Jellyfish

Path Interactive

Wolfgang Digital

Search Marketer Of The Year – Female

Felicia DelVecchio, DAC

Amanda Farley, SS Digital Media

Geneva Mueller, Metric Theory

Liora Simozar, Clutter

Inna Zeyger, Path Interactive

Search Marketer Of The Year – Male

Andrew Cooper, Metric Theory

Joel Evans, Reef Digital Agency

Yuji Inagaki, Edelman

Matthew James, AT&T

John Morabito, Stella Rising

Winners will be announced on June 4 during our awards show and afterparty at The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. All attendees of the SMX Advanced conference will be invited to attend. If you would like come, visit our registration page. All finalists will receive a discounted pass.

Congrats to the finalists and thank you again to all who entered.