Search Engine Land Awards 2019 Finalists announced: Full list
Join us on June 4 when the winners are announced at SMX Advanced in Seattle.
We are excited to announce this year’s list of finalists for the 2019 Search Engine Land Awards.
We received hundreds of submissions, and our slate of expert judges was blown away by the levels of sophistication exhibited by the applicants. The agencies, in-house teams and individuals who entered showed off some of the best strategies in search marketing today.
The competition was tight, which meant some great work did not make it to the finalist round. But thank you to all who entered.
Here are the 2019 finalists for each category in alphabetical order:
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- DAGMAR Marketing, Inc.
- Ignite Visibility
- inSegment
- Path Interactive
- Wpromote
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- 1SEO.com Digital Agency
- Adwise – Your Digital Brain
- Bloofusion Germany
- Rise Interactive
- Wpromote
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- LegalVision
- Merkle
- Nina Hale
- Path Interactive
- Victorious
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- AIS Media
- Metric Theory
- Metric Theory
- MilliporeSigma
- SEMbyotic
Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- Gen3 Marketing
- INFIDIGIT
- Path Interactive
- Stella Rising
- Victorious
Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- Crealytics
- Docklin Digital
- Jellyfish
- Wolfgang Digital (Elverys)
- Wolfgang Digital (Littlewoods Ireland)
Best Integration Of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing Campaign
- Cramer-Krasselt
- Clicks and Clients
- Metric Theory
- MilliporeSigma
- Wolfgang Digital
Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business
- DAGMAR Marketing, Inc.
- EveryMundo
- Intuitive Digital
- TENSHI Advertising
- Uproer
Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business
- Adwise – Your Digital Brain
- Daysmart Software
- JumpCrew
- Onely
- TopHatRank
Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise
- EveryMundo
- Pepperland Marketing
- Reprise
- Wolfgang Digital
- Wpromote
Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise
- Booster Box
- EveryMundo
- Media Experts
- Natural Intelligence
- Rise Interactive
In-House Team Of The Year – SEO
- Allstate Insurance
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- HomeToGo
- MilliporeSigma
- Time4Learning
In-House Team Of The Year – SEM
- Caterpillar
- MilliporeSigma
- Sprint
- UPMC Health Plan
Agency Of The Year – SEM
- Brainlabs Digital
- Hallam
- Ketner Group Communications
- Metric Theory
- Rise Interactive
Agency Of The Year – SEO
- Croud
- Hallam
- Jellyfish
- Path Interactive
- Wolfgang Digital
Search Marketer Of The Year – Female
- Felicia DelVecchio, DAC
- Amanda Farley, SS Digital Media
- Geneva Mueller, Metric Theory
- Liora Simozar, Clutter
- Inna Zeyger, Path Interactive
Search Marketer Of The Year – Male
- Andrew Cooper, Metric Theory
- Joel Evans, Reef Digital Agency
- Yuji Inagaki, Edelman
- Matthew James, AT&T
- John Morabito, Stella Rising
Winners will be announced on June 4 during our awards show and afterparty at The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. All attendees of the SMX Advanced conference will be invited to attend. If you would like come, visit our registration page. All finalists will receive a discounted pass.
Congrats to the finalists and thank you again to all who entered.
