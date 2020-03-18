Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

First and foremost, to all of our friends and colleagues in the search community, we hope you and your team are doing well during this challenging and chaotic time.

Now, more than ever, we believe it’s essential to band together and do what we can to help each other make it through to the other side of this unprecedented situation.

In our humble effort to take something off your plate (because we’re sure it’s piled high as it is), we’re pushing the Early Bird deadline to submit your applications to the 2020 Search Engine Land Awards out by three weeks. The new, extended Early Bird deadline is now Friday, April 17th, 2020 at 11:59p.m PST.

You can check out our new deadline schedule for the Awards here.

When you’re ready, we invite you to create your account and explore the application process. If you have questions, please reach out to us at awards@searchengineland.com.

We wish the best to you, your team, and your families. Stay safe, stay healthy, and best of luck with your submission.

