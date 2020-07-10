On Friday, July 17, Search Engine Land Editor George Nguyen, will host a discussion on running an e-commerce site on Shopify and how to optimize your Shopify site for better search rankings.

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted shopping behavior online and businesses have adapted by flocking to platforms like Shopify so that they can continue to serve customers.

The surge in e-commerce retailers, however, also means increased competition for organic visibility and shoppers. In this episode of Live with Search Engine Land, we’ll discuss the challenges and opportunities inherent to running an e-commerce site on Shopify during these turbulent times as well as what store owners (and the SEOs that work with them) need to know about optimizing their Shopify sites for search.

George’s guests will include:

Chris Long, SEO Senior Manager, Go Fish Digital

Ron Diorio, General Manager, The Economist Store & Learning.ly

The chat will take place at 1 p.m. EST this Friday. We will allow up to 100 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy. If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send confirmations to the first 100 people who sign up.

