When Eric Enge came to Search Engine Land with the idea to start a mentorship program for the search community, we thought we’d be lucky to forge five partnerships between mentors and mentees. However, as usual, the search community blew us out of the water.

Over 1000 people applied to be mentors or mentees in the inaugural Search Engine Land mentorship program. We had the tough job of narrowing these down to six total mentorship matches: three in SEO and three in PPC.

We’re absolutely elated to connect these 12 search marketing professionals as the first cohort for the Search Engine Land mentorship program.

Meet your mentors.

Jonathan Wilson: PPC Melissa Liu: PPC Heather Cox: PPC

Jonathan Wilson has led teams from 6 to 65 both in-house and agency side. He has experience in both SEO and PPC and is interested in helping the next generation of search marketers with career and skill development.

Melissa Liu has been in paid search for almost 10 years and has experience developing performance media solutions globally. Her specialty is injecting creativity into what can sometimes feel like a robotic specialty.

Heather Cox is an all-around SEM expert, with experience in everything from GTM strategy, campaign structure, and optimization. She specializes in helping tell the story behind data.

Eric Enge: SEO Roxana Stingu: SEO Robert Berousek: SEO

Eric Enge is a staple in the SEO community. He was the CEO at Stone Temple Consulting for 24 years and a Principal at Perficient for the past three. His expertise spans everything from on-page to technical SEO.

Roxana Stingu has worked in-house with a focus on technical SEO for over 12 years. Her knowledge of all things SEO testing and experiments has helped advance her career — a topic she’s also passionate about.

Bert Berousek is an SEO trainer who has developed a program to help nurture up-and-coming SEOs. His focus is a holistic SEO approach that covers everything from keyword research to reporting.

Meet your mentees.

Diana Wheeler: PPC Luna Rocha: PPC Isabelle Dalrymple: PPC

Matthew Thomas: SEO Laura Maria Henry: SEO Dian Puspasari: SEO

Along with a commitment to their mentees for 2 hours a month from August to October, mentors have agreed to join a panel at SMX Next to help others in the industry better understand mentorship, coaching, and even how to become a manager.

Mentees will receive a complimentary ticket to SMX Next as well as the opportunity to pitch their mentorship project topic as a session at the event or as an article on Search Engine Land if they choose.

If you didn’t make it this time, please don’t despair. The number of applications was more than we could have ever expected. We hope you’ll apply again in the next cohort when we can expand the program even more.

Congrats to the 2021 Search Engine Land mentorship program cohort!