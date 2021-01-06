Third Door Media is thrilled to announce this week that seasoned search marketer Carolyn Lyden has joined the team as our director of search content. In this role, Carolyn will act both as editor-in-chief of Search Engine Land and content lead for our SMX events series.

Like previous editorial leaders for Search Engine Land and SMX, Carolyn is both endlessly passionate about search marketing and a staunch advocate for marketers as a community leader and educator. She most recently ran her own agency, Search Hermit, where she specifically set out to help women- and BIPOC-owned businesses improve their presence and performance in search.

Prior to that, Carolyn worked as an SEO manager for call analytics software company CallRail, where she led SEO and analytics initiatives. It was through her work at CallRail, that she was named a 2018 finalist for Search Marketer of the Year in that year’s Search Engine Land Awards.

Carolyn Lyden

Carolyn is extremely knowledgeable across all verticals in search marketing, with particular expertise in content marketing, strategy, local search marketing and analytics. She is also a well-known figure in the search community through her experiences speaking in various search conferences and as the leader of the popular #SEOchat on Twitter.

Carolyn joins us coming off of a 2020 that forced many businesses to take seriously how important search is for connecting with our customers. Having an experienced practitioner leading the content and programming of Search Engine Land and SMX will only mean more high-quality and actionable content for the communities we serve at a time when they need it most.

Search marketing itself is undergoing significant changes with the engines and ad platforms integrating more artificial intelligence into their cores and with conditions like page experience and content quality having more of an effect on findability. But Carolyn is also joining us as we make our own changes in 2021. This year we will produce six virtual SMX events on specific topics like analytics, conversion optimization and the future of search. We will also continue to build on the quality of Search Engine Land and SMX by focusing on our pillars: exceptionable journalism, expert analysis and actionable best practices.

As we got to know Carolyn through the interview process, she shared one of her mantras when it comes to creating great content: Answer all possible questions. We can’t think of a better guiding principle for a search marketing leader and we are so pleased that she will lead Search Engine Land and SMX in delivering those answers to you.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization. Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.