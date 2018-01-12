I hope you’ve had a great week as the new year truly kicked into gear.

Calling all incredible search marketers (psst, that’s you)! Entries for this year’s Search Engine Land Awards are now open! Our fourth annual awards event will be held at SMX Advanced in Seattle this June. With more than 25 categories across the various disciplines of SEO and SEM, the entire industry is invited to participate. Stay tuned, as we will be showcasing past winners and sharing what makes a great Search Engine Land Awards entry.

Thank you to all who contributed to our Holiday Retail Survey. If you haven’t had a chance to participate, there is still time. Take the survey here. We will be sharing the results during our Holiday Retail Search Strategies webinar on Thursday, January 18. Register to learn from Aaron Levy, Brad Geddes and Elizabeth Marsten in a look at overall results of the shopping season.

Our own Barry Schwartz continues his “Honor an SEO/SEM” series at his blog, and this (and last) week’s honored nominees included:

Casie Gillette Casie has amazing SEO and content marketing know-how, she is extremely talented at her job, and she is able to share that talent with her colleagues through so many different forms of media. Learn more about Casie.

Marty Weintraub Founder of AimClear, Marty is a spitfire known for his contagious energy and willingness to share his wealth of knowledge. Melissa Fach nominated Marty saying, “What Marty has done for this industry is known, but the best part of Marty is his heart.” Get to know Marty.

Gabriella Sannino Gabriella, owner of San Francisco-based Level343, is a sailor, which means she is my kind of people. Gabriella is a prolific sharer of knowledge on international SEO and marketing topics. Learn more about Gabriella.

Matt Umbro Matt is best known to the paid search community as the founder of the weekly Twitter chat, PPCChat, which has become the go-to hashtag for PPC marketers. Kirk Williams and Mark Kennedy nominated Matt, citing his foundational contributions to the community. Find out what Matt loves about the SEM community.

JP Sherman Manager of search and findability at RedHat, JP was nominated by Andrew Optimisey, in part for his insatiable curiosity and incredible generosity, whether it be with other SEOs or the developer community. Learn more about JP.

Elisabeth Osmeloski and I have been coworkers and friends for the better part of a decade. Working together to grow the Third Door Media brands with such a talented colleague has been incredible. Read about why Carrie Hill nominated Elisabeth and agrees, “You’re the best.”

Wil Reynolds Founder of Seer Interactive (2002), Wil has spent the past 15 years steadily growing a large, successful SEO agency. With over 100 employees to lead, he also finds time to support and volunteer in local Philly charities. Learn more about Wil.

Pamela Lund is one of those industry veterans who keeps a pretty low profile and is content to focus on the brands she helps grow vs. promoting her own. Her focus on business and helping others in business is what makes her one of our industry’s most valuable players. I heartily concur with Akvile DeFazio, who nominated Pam and notes, “We’re fortunate to have her and her expertise in our industry.” Get familiar with this hidden gem here.