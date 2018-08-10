Search in Pics: Android Pie statue, IE logo Post-it notes & Google’s yellow submarine
Barry Schwartz on August 10, 2018 at 8:57 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Android Pie statue erected at GooglePlex:
Source: Twitter
A yellow submarine at Google:
Source: Instagram
Warped out hallway at Google Washington, D.C. office:
Source: Instagram
Wall of soda cans at Google India office:
Source: Instagram
Someone used Post-it notes to put an IE logo near a Google logo at the Google London office:
Source: Instagram
