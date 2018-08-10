Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Android Pie statue erected at GooglePlex:



Source: Twitter

A yellow submarine at Google:



Source: Instagram

Warped out hallway at Google Washington, D.C. office:



Source: Instagram

Wall of soda cans at Google India office:



Source: Instagram

Someone used Post-it notes to put an IE logo near a Google logo at the Google London office:



Source: Instagram