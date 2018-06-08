Search in Pics: Camp Google, pride logo & going down the slide
Barry Schwartz on June 8, 2018 at 8:39 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Camp Google:
Source: Instagram
Going down the Google slide:
Source: Instagram
Wooden horse rocker at Google Moscow:
Source: Instagram
Google blow up pizza:
Source: Instagram
Google pride logo is up:
Source: Instagram
