Search in Pics: Fireworks at Google, professional volleyball & balloon desk prank
Barry Schwartz on July 6, 2018 at 8:49 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Fireworks at the Google office onJuly 4th:
Source: Instagram
This Googler came back to his desk to find his stuff inside balloons:
Source: Instagram
Professional volleyball players playing at the GooglePlex:
Source: Instagram
Dinosaur head on the wall at Google:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.