Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google baby shower gifts, Google donut box & Gary Illyes food
Barry Schwartz on March 30, 2018 at 8:53 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Bella Thorne & Patrick Shriver Schwarzenegger at Google:
Source: Twitter
Google donut box holder:
Source: Google+
Google baby shower gifts:
Source: Instagram
Taiwan Google art:
Source: Instagram
Google’s Gary Illyes eating a lot of Japanese food:
Source: Twitter
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.