Search in Pics: Google beach party, beer pong & blue pool table
Barry Schwartz on August 17, 2018 at 9:00 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Danny Sullivan of Google & Matt Cutts formerly of Google at foo camp together:
Google’s beach party:
Google’s blue pool table room:
Google India indoor toy basketball:
Googlers playing beer pong?

