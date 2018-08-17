Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Danny Sullivan of Google & Matt Cutts formerly of Google at foo camp together:



Source: Twitter

Google’s beach party:



Source: Instagram

Google’s blue pool table room:



Source: Instagram

Google India indoor toy basketball:



Source: Instagram

Googlers playing beer pong?



Source: Instagram