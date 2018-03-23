Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google Home donut truck, alligators at the GooglePlex & celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
Barry Schwartz on March 23, 2018 at 9:24 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google Home Mini donut truck:
Source: Twitter
Alligators at the GooglePlex:
Source: Instagram
A cheesy Google sign:
Source: Instagram
A big Rubik’s cube:
Source: Instagram
How Google Dublin celebrates St. Patrick’s Day:
Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram
