In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Here is a photo from Gary Illyes of Google of the DMZ in North and South Korea:



Source: Twitter

A world map made out of Google Display ad units:



Source: Instagram

Google stairwell birdie art:



Source: Instagram

Google Home miniature golf:



Source: Instagram

A dog in a ball pit at the Google London office:



Source: Instagram