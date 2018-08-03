Search in Pics: Google Home mini golf, Googlers visit North Korea & dogs in ball pits at Google
Barry Schwartz on August 3, 2018 at 9:03 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Here is a photo from Gary Illyes of Google of the DMZ in North and South Korea:
A world map made out of Google Display ad units:
Google stairwell birdie art:
Google Home miniature golf:
A dog in a ball pit at the Google London office:
