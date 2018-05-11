Search in Pics: Google I/O photos and May 4th images
Barry Schwartz on May 11, 2018 at 9:06 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google loves to geek out for the May 4th date:
Source: Instagram
GoogleBots on stage at Google I/O:
Source: Twitter
Sundar Pichai at Google I/O with the press:
Source: Twitter
Google I/O cookies:
Source: Instagram
Google I/O badges:
Source: Instagram
