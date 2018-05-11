Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google loves to geek out for the May 4th date:



Source: Instagram

GoogleBots on stage at Google I/O:



Source: Twitter

Sundar Pichai at Google I/O with the press:



Source: Twitter

Google I/O cookies:



Source: Instagram

Google I/O badges:



Source: Instagram