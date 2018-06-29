Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Googlers watching the World Cup at the office:



Source: Instagram

Rainbow stairs and pinwheels at Google Singapore:



Source: Instagram

Ice cream in a kiddie pool at Google:



Source: Instagram

Interesting Google Panda and SEO painting:



Source: Twitter

An AI powered piano at Google – making up its own music:



Source: Instagram