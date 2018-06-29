Search in Pics: Google ice cream pool, AI powered piano & watching the World Cup
Barry Schwartz on June 29, 2018 at 8:54 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Googlers watching the World Cup at the office:
Source: Instagram
Rainbow stairs and pinwheels at Google Singapore:
Source: Instagram
Ice cream in a kiddie pool at Google:
Source: Instagram
Interesting Google Panda and SEO painting:
Source: Twitter
An AI powered piano at Google – making up its own music:
Source: Instagram
