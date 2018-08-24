Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Hand painted G logo:



Source: Instagram

Google carpet wall:



Source: Twitter

Google Cloud ski rack:



Source: Instagram

Google made liquid marijuana, but it isn’t real:



Source: Instagram

Google has a C-3PO:



Source: Instagram