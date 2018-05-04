Search in Pics: Google’s Greatest Talent show, a human-sized bird cage & Google’s Emmy
Barry Schwartz on May 4, 2018 at 9:04 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google’s Greatest Talent:
Source: Instagram
The YouTube and Google Emmy from 2013:
Source: Instagram
Google has a human size bird cage:
Source: Instagram
Building locks with Google printed on them, oh, in the sand:
Source: Instagram
A one-week at Google cupcake:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
