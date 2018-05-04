Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google’s Greatest Talent:



Source: Instagram

The YouTube and Google Emmy from 2013:



Source: Instagram

Google has a human size bird cage:



Source: Instagram

Building locks with Google printed on them, oh, in the sand:



Source: Instagram

A one-week at Google cupcake:



Source: Instagram