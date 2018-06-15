Search in Pics: Matt Cutts at SMX, Google summer party & Google intern hat
Barry Schwartz on June 15, 2018 at 10:57 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Matt Cutts stops by SMX to say hi:
Source: SER
A human flag at Google:
Source: Instagram
Google summer party:
Source: Instagram
Google intern hat:
Source: Instagram
Android – still feeling lucky:
Source: Instagram
