In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Some NBA players spent the week working at Google:



Source: Google+

A huge Bing calculator that you can walk on:



Source: Twitter

Google had a bike challenge:



Source: Instagram

A paper ball fight in a Google conference room:



Source: Instagram