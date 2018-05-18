Search in Pics: NBA players working at Google, Google bike challenge & massive Bing calculator
Barry Schwartz on May 18, 2018 at 9:28 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Some NBA players spent the week working at Google:
Source: Google+
A huge Bing calculator that you can walk on:
Source: Twitter
Google had a bike challenge:
Source: Instagram
A paper ball fight in a Google conference room:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.