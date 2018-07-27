Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Noogler cake pops at Google:



Source: Instagram

Louis Gray, the Googler but former blogger, gets a Google conference room named for him:



Source: Google+

Google Dance in Singapore:



Source: Twitter

Mario Bros visits Google:



Source: Instagram

Toy elephant at Google:



Source: Instagram