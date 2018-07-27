Search in Pics: Noogler cake pops, Louis Gray conference room & Google Dance Singapore
Barry Schwartz on July 27, 2018 at 8:44 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Noogler cake pops at Google:
Source: Instagram
Louis Gray, the Googler but former blogger, gets a Google conference room named for him:
Source: Google+
Google Dance in Singapore:
Source: Twitter
Mario Bros visits Google:
Source: Instagram
Toy elephant at Google:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.