Search in Pics: Panda keyboard, Google Japan furniture & SEOs visit Google Zurich office
Barry Schwartz on July 13, 2018 at 7:01 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Here is some furniture at the Google Japan office:
Source: Twitter
Google’s interactive wall of buttons:
Source: Instagram
SEOs visit John Mueller at Google Zurich:
Source: Twitter
A Panda keyboard:
Source: Twitter
Soccer cupcakes at the Google office:
Source: Instagram
