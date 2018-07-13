Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Here is some furniture at the Google Japan office:



Source: Twitter

Google’s interactive wall of buttons:



Source: Instagram

SEOs visit John Mueller at Google Zurich:



Source: Twitter

A Panda keyboard:



Source: Twitter

Soccer cupcakes at the Google office:



Source: Instagram