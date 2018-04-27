Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google uses this scary client masks:



Source: Instagram

Girl scouts meet at Google:



Source: Instagram

Parrots visit the GooglePlex:



Source: Instagram

VHS tapes can be found at the Google London office:



Source: Twitter