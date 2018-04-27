Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Parrots at Google, VHS tape library & scary client masks
Barry Schwartz on April 27, 2018 at 8:48 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google uses this scary client masks:
Source: Instagram
Girl scouts meet at Google:
Source: Instagram
Parrots visit the GooglePlex:
Source: Instagram
VHS tapes can be found at the Google London office:
Source: Twitter
