Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Rosie the Riveter Android figurine:



Source: Twitter

Google director chair:



Source: Instagram

Wolf serving drinks at Google:



Source: Instagram

Googlers playing indoor tennis:



Source: Instagram

Google referral swag:



Source: Instagram