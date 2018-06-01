Search in Pics: Rosie the Riveter Android figurine, Google indoor tennis & director chairs
Barry Schwartz on June 1, 2018 at 9:09 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Rosie the Riveter Android figurine:
Source: Twitter
Google director chair:
Source: Instagram
Wolf serving drinks at Google:
Source: Instagram
Googlers playing indoor tennis:
Source: Instagram
Google referral swag:
Source: Instagram
