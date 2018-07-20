Search in Pics: Watermelons, air ducts & new office buildings
Barry Schwartz on July 20, 2018 at 8:51 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google makes lot of watermelon:
Google cake in the face:
Pretty air ducts at Google offices:
Danny Sullivan gets a Google Dance Tokyo shirt in Japan:
Google building more at the Mountain View, California location:
We're listening.
