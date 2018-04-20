Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: YouTube Space replica, Google Maps art & baby shower cake
Barry Schwartz on April 20, 2018 at 9:08 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
A mini version of the YouTube space, in a box:
Source: Twitter
Google Maps dynamic art:
Source: Instagram
Google baby shower cake:
Source: Instagram
Bring your own BBQ to Google:
Source: Instagram
The pathway to Google:
Source: Instagram
