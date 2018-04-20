Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

A mini version of the YouTube space, in a box:



Source: Twitter

Google Maps dynamic art:



Source: Instagram

Google baby shower cake:



Source: Instagram

Bring your own BBQ to Google:



Source: Instagram

The pathway to Google:



Source: Instagram