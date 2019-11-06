Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Did you know? SMX East is happening next week — November 13-14 in New York City — and there’s still time to buy your ticket.

This year’s agenda is the biggest one the Search Engine Land experts have ever created: 100+ search marketing sessions covering SEO, SEM, CRO, agency operations (new!), local search for multi-location brands (new!), analytics, mobile, video, content, tools, and more.

You’ll also access interactive Q&A clinics, full-day training with leading brands including Google and Microsoft Ads, 30+ market-defining vendors, exclusive networking events, delicious meals, free WiFi, the SMX mobile app, and downloadable speaker presentations.

The year is almost over… do yourself and your career a favor: Attend SMX East for the expert-led training and actionable tactics you need to generate awareness, drive traffic, and boost conversions in 2020 and beyond.

Ready to register? Smart move! If you book before November 13, you’ll enjoy up to $300 off on-site rates.

See you in NYC :-)

Psst… Focused on meeting vendors and growing your network? Attend SMX with a free Expo+ pass to unlock the entire Expo Hall, sponsored sessions, training with Microsoft and Google, Q&A clinics, evening networking events, refreshments, WiFi, the mobile app, downloadable speaker presentations, and more. Grab your Expo+ pass now!