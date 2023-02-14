Google Webmaster Tools comes out of beta

In 2007, Google Webmaster Tools officially came out of beta.

Launched in June 2005 as Google Sitemaps, its expansion led to a name change on Aug. 4, 2006.

Google also revealed that Webmaster Central had more than a million users.

Read all about it in Google Webmaster Central Leaves Beta; Its Blog Gains Comments.

Eventually, Google Webmaster Tools would be rebranded as Google Search Console, on May 20, 2015.

