Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Android candy dispenser, Google Jiu Jitsu shirt & Bing partner plaque
Barry Schwartz on November 24, 2017 at 9:39 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Happy Thanksgiving cupcakes:
Source: Instagram
Android candy dispenser:
Source: Twitter
Google custom Jiu Jitsu shirt:
Source: Instagram
Bing select partner plaque:
Source: Twitter
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.