Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Craig Newmark at Google, Snow at NYC office & Women @ Google cupcake
Barry Schwartz on March 9, 2018 at 8:47 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Craig Newmark of Craigslist spoke at Google:
Source: Instagram
Women @ Google cupcake:
Source: Instagram
Snow at the NYC Google office this week:
Source: Instagram
Intersting G art sculpture at Google:
Source: Instagram
When Damian Kulash performed at Google:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.