In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Danny Sullivan wearing his Noogler hat:



Source: Twitter

A Google Sukkah at the NYC office:



Source: Twitter

The upside down room at Google Australia:



Source: Instagram

A Google fireplace:



Source: Twitter

Google San Francisco office 10 year anniversary cake:



Source: Twitter

The real Google RankBrain:



Source: Twitter

A Google lookout:



Source: Instagram