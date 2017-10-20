Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Danny Sullivan the Noogler, Google’s upside down room, a Google Sukkah & more
Barry Schwartz on October 20, 2017 at 9:13 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Danny Sullivan wearing his Noogler hat:
Source: Twitter
A Google Sukkah at the NYC office:
Source: Twitter
The upside down room at Google Australia:
Source: Instagram
A Google fireplace:
Source: Twitter
Google San Francisco office 10 year anniversary cake:
Source: Twitter
The real Google RankBrain:
Source: Twitter
A Google lookout:
Source: Instagram
