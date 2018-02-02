Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google Bike riding, hanging hammocks & Valentine’s Day prep
Barry Schwartz on February 2, 2018 at 9:15 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
How to ride a bike at Google:
Source: Instagram
Google preparing for Valentine’s Day:
Source: Instagram
Google’s Noogler pinwheel:
Source: Instagram
A hanging cocoon hammock:
Source: Twitter
I visited Danny Sullivan at Google NYC:
Source: Twitter
