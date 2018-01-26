In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Meet the Google bison:



Source: Twitter

Game controller tables at Google office:



Source: Instagram

Google Chrome chair:



Source: Instagram

Bowling balls at Google:



Source: Instagram

Large bed size hammock at Google:



Source: Instagram