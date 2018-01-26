Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google bison, bowling balls & game controller tables
Barry Schwartz on January 26, 2018 at 8:52 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Meet the Google bison:
Source: Twitter
Game controller tables at Google office:
Source: Instagram
Google Chrome chair:
Source: Instagram
Bowling balls at Google:
Source: Instagram
Large bed size hammock at Google:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.