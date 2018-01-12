Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google Brain jacket, puppy dog eyes & deprecated GoogleBot
Barry Schwartz on January 12, 2018 at 8:51 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
A deprecated GoogleBot:
Source: Instagram
Google Brain jacket:
Source: Instagram
Google dog with puppy eyes:
Source: Instagram
Google resting spot:
Source: Instagram
Michelle Robbins and Danny Sullivan on a Star Trek cruise:
Source: Twitter
