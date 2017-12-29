Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google Christmas tree in a police box, office ski lift & who’s working
Barry Schwartz on December 29, 2017 at 9:08 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google’s Boulder office has a ski lift:
Source: Twitter
Google has a Christmas tree in a police box:
Source: Instagram
Google’s office is empty during the holiday season:
Source: Instagram
Google’s Penguin winter theme display:
Source: Instagram
Google’s kettlebells are painted in Google colors:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.