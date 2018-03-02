Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google Dublin snow, dog racing & Noogler handbook
Barry Schwartz on March 2, 2018 at 9:21 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google Dublin got some snowy weather:
Dog racing inside the Google office:
The Noogler handbook:
Google Dublin’s skybridge:
