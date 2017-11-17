Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

A terrace at the Google Singapore office:



Source: Twitter

Urchin light up neon sign at Google Analytics office:



Source: Twitter

Android statue ready for winter in New York:



Source: Twitter

Lots of mailboxes at Google:



Source: Instagram

Polish dress up day at Google:



Source: Instagram