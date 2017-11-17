Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google Polish dress-up, old Urchin sign & Android winter statue
Barry Schwartz on November 17, 2017 at 8:52 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
A terrace at the Google Singapore office:
Source: Twitter
Urchin light up neon sign at Google Analytics office:
Source: Twitter
Android statue ready for winter in New York:
Source: Twitter
Lots of mailboxes at Google:
Source: Instagram
Polish dress up day at Google:
Source: Instagram
