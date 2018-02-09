In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

The Google soda lab:



Source: Instagram

An escape ladder at Google:



Source: Twitter

Google cupcakes:



Source: Instagram

Google’s bathroom toilet paper key:



Source: Instagram

Google’s parking stamp:



Source: Twitter