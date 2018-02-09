Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google soda lab, escape ladder & cupcakes
Barry Schwartz on February 9, 2018 at 9:02 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
The Google soda lab:
Source: Instagram
An escape ladder at Google:
Source: Twitter
Google cupcakes:
Source: Instagram
Google’s bathroom toilet paper key:
Source: Instagram
Google’s parking stamp:
Source: Twitter
