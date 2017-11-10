Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google top contributor summit, nautilus door lock & Android security figurine
Barry Schwartz on November 10, 2017 at 9:23 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google’s 2017 top contributor summit:
Source: Google+
A Google door with a nautilus wheel lock:
Source: Twitter
Android security figurine:
Source: Instagram
Google face printed promotion balloon:
Source: Instagram
