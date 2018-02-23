Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google’s Captain America, a mural at Google & a shiny Google slide
Barry Schwartz on February 23, 2018 at 9:34 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
This Googler dressed up as Captain America:
Source: Instagram
What did they do to this foosball table?
Source: Instagram
A Google word of mouth t-shirt from the old days:
Source: Twitter
A shiny Google slide:
Source: Instagram
A mural at the GooglePlex:
Source: Instagram
