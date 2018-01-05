Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google’s floppy sofa, rusty Android head & dancers
Barry Schwartz on January 5, 2018 at 9:25 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
A very floppy Google sofa bench:
Source: Instagram
Google’s bathroom signs:
Source: Instagram
A rusty Android head:
Source: Instagram
Google dancers:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.