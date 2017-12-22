Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google’s Velociraptor, playroom & frosty lawn
Barry Schwartz on December 22, 2017 at 9:50 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Did you know Google has a child-like playroom?:
Source: Twitter
Google also has a Velociraptor:
Source: Instagram
Frosty Google grass:
Source: Instagram
Google gantt chart:
Source: Instagram
Google, I dream of a world where…
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
