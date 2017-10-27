Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Halloween at Google, Cowboy Android statue & a scary but yummy Google cake
Barry Schwartz on October 27, 2017 at 9:21 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google office ready for Halloween:
Source: Instagram
A scary Google cake:
Source: Instagram
Android cowboy statue:
Source: Twitter
Indoor and outdoor space at Google Austin:
Source: Twitter
