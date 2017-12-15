Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Life size Google snow globe, Bing bean chair, Menorah & more
Barry Schwartz on December 15, 2017 at 9:30 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Life size Google snow globe:
Source: Instagram
Bing bean chair:
Source: Twitter
Google Dublin Menorah:
Source: Instagram
Google branded Christmas tree ornaments:
Source: Instagram
Googlers doing Christmas carols at the GooglePlex:
Source: Instagram
