In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Life size Google snow globe:



Source: Instagram

Bing bean chair:



Source: Twitter

Google Dublin Menorah:



Source: Instagram

Google branded Christmas tree ornaments:



Source: Instagram

Googlers doing Christmas carols at the GooglePlex:



Source: Instagram