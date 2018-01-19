Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: A pig visits Google, big teddy bear & a broken Google sign
Barry Schwartz on January 19, 2018 at 9:21 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
A pig visits the GooglePlex:
Source: Instagram
Google has massive stuffed teddy bears:
Source: Instagram
Who broke the Google sign?
Source: Instagram
Google’s Partner Plex:
Source: Instagram
Make Payments Great Again Google hat:
Source: Twitter
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.