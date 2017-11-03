Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: SEOs dress up as Google algorithm, zombies, horses & Mr. Spock
Barry Schwartz on November 3, 2017 at 9:40 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google zombie apocalypse:
Source: Instagram
Googlers horsing around:
Source: Instagram
SEOs as the Google algorithm:
Source: Twitter
John Mueller as Mr. Spock:
Source: Twitter
Google Force branded water bottles:
Source: Twitter
