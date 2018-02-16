Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Valentine’s Day at Google, giant light bright & no Googlers allowed sign
Barry Schwartz on February 16, 2018 at 8:17 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Here are some Valentine’s Day photos from Google:
Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram
Pineapples in the cloud sky at Google:
Source: Instagram
No Googlers allowed sign:
Source: Instagram
Giant light bright at Google NYC:
Source: Twitter
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.