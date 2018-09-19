SearchCap: Taking pitches for SMX West, Amazon ads skyrocketing, Google AMP & more
Debra Mastaler on September 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Deciphering search intent: 5 areas to get you started
Sep 19, 2018 by Kristopher Jones
Here are five ways to use search engine results and smart keyword research to help determine search intent for higher rankings.
- Amazon now 3rd biggest digital ad seller in US
Sep 19, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Amazon is still far behind Google and Facebook, but its advertising business is expected to keep skyrocketing.
- Wanted: Session proposals for SMX West
Sep 19, 2018 by Chris Sherman
We want your input to help us plan our upcoming SMX West conference, which will be taking place January 30-31, 2019. Specifically, we’d love to hear from you if you have a great idea for a session that you think should be on the agenda.
- Google: AMP to use ‘consensus-seeking’ governance model
Sep 18, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Nearly 80 percent of AMP contributors are now third parties.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How to choose the best content format for link building
Sep 19, 2018 by Paddy Moogan
Thinking about creating an infographic or GIF as a way to attract links? Here’s a list of pros and cons of different visual elements and their effectiveness at attracting links.
- Ask the SMXpert — Page speed, site migrations and crawling
Sep 19, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
Our SMXperts share their tactical insights on optimizing crawl budgets, fine-tuning page speed and how to execute on large-scale error-free site migrations.
- Pinterest opens API to give brands more insights on influencer campaigns
Sep 19, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Pinterest adds eight influencer marketing platforms to its Marketing Partners program.
- 5 ways to leverage real third-party purchase intent
Sep 19, 2018 by John Steinert
If you’re looking for positive change in your demand generation performance, here are five ways to take advantage of the purchase intent resources available in your market.
- Survey surprise: 90% of consumers report being brand-loyal
Sep 19, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Product quality was the leading factor, but great customer service barely registered as a loyalty driver.
- Shopify now lets stores create AR experiences for iOS 12
Sep 18, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The announcement comes on the heels of Apple’s release of iOS 12, which includes new functionality that provides AR experiences from within a web browser.
- Contextual ads are back (again)
Sep 18, 2018 by Barry Levine
A new report from contextual ad firm GumGum surveyed ad execs and found that content-based advertising has not succumbed to audience targeting.
- Sizmek re-enters TV ad space with an Advanced TV Initiative
Sep 18, 2018 by Barry Levine
The ad platform is now providing planning, deployment and reporting to connected, addressable and linear TV as it expands beyond web and in-app ads.
