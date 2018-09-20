SearchCap: Google mobile-first indexing notices, Bing AMP for news & Google Ads call reporting
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google floods webmasters with ‘mobile-first indexing enabled’ notifications
Sep 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Did you get a notice from Google that your site is now enabled for mobile-first indexing? You’re not alone.
- Now you can enable call reporting at the account level in Google Ads. Here’s how
Sep 20, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The new feature means no more forgetting to enable call reporting for every call extension and call-only ad.
- Bing finally releases AMP viewer for news stories in mobile search
Sep 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The Bing AMP viewer and Bing AMP Cache make AMP-enabled web pages accessible from Bing mobile search results.
- Sharpen your digital marketing skills with an SMX East workshop
Sep 20, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Passion drives you to become a more accomplished marketer, grow your career and go the extra mile. You’re the reason we created the SMX® East workshop series. Join us for a training experience loaded with actionable SEO, SEM and social media advertising tactics. We’re hosting four in-depth workshops Tuesday, October 23. Choose from: Advanced SEO […]
- Compare 17 top SEO tools and platforms
Sep 20, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Organic search remains the most important step in the purchase funnel. But with hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, and even millions of pages, sites, social conversations, images and keywords to manage and optimize, SEO has become increasingly complicated and time-consuming. Using an enterprise SEO platform can increase efficiency and productivity while reducing the time and […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Join Lytics and Merkle for the ‘Customer Data Challenge’ webinar
Sep 20, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
How much are data silos costing you? Can you honestly say that your customer data is clean, unified and consistent across all marketing channels? Join our martech experts from Merkle and Lytics as they explain how unifying customer data can result in a more efficient martech stack — to deliver more compelling marketing messages and, […]
- Twitter begins testing Timeline Ads on publisher sites
Sep 20, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
In May, Twitter began recruiting publishers for programmatic Timeline Ads. That test is reportedly underway.
- Pinterest gives SMBs access to Shop the Look Pins, a free product-tagging tool for organic Pins
Sep 20, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Previously only available to large businesses, Pinterest Shop the Look Pins are now available to all business accounts.
- How to supercharge the Salesforce lead source field
Sep 20, 2018 by Heather Cooan
Strategic management of the lead source field within Salesforce setup will unlock the magic of campaign tracking and measure the efforts of your paid media and content efforts. Here’s how.
- How to strategically disagree with a client so everyone wins
Sep 20, 2018 by Matt Umbro
We all argue now and then, but how do you keep the parties in the conversation from doubling down? Use these strategies to avoid doubling down and have more meaningful interactions with clients.
- The EU’s Competition Commissioner is investigating Amazon
Sep 19, 2018 by Chris Sherman
The preliminary investigation questions whether access to third-party seller data is potentially anticompetitive.
- Sharpen your digital marketing skills with an SMX East workshop
Sep 19, 2018 by Marketing Land
Passion drives you to become a more accomplished marketer, grow your career and go the extra mile. You’re the reason we created the SMX® East workshop series. Join us for a training experience loaded with actionable SEO, SEM and social media advertising tactics. We’re hosting four in-depth workshops Tuesday, October 23. Choose from: Advanced SEO […]
- YouTube gives more creators option to monetize channels
Sep 19, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Channel Memberships, a program that lets creators offer a $4.99 monthly subscription fee, is now available to channels with 50,000 subscribers.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Announcing v201809 of the AdWords API, Google Blog
- Details about Google’s recent Medic update | Google algorithm information, DealerOn
- What Percentage of Verified Businesses Use Google Posts?, Mike Blumenthal
- Google Home Mini was the best-selling smart speaker in Q2, Techcrunch
- Google may be planning a SoHo store, AdAge
- The Magically Moving Meta Robots Tag And The Potential SEO Danger It Brings [Case Study], GSQI
- Google Blue Shield Icon In Snippets For Some Government Sites?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Spotting Low-Hanging Fruits with an SEO Dashboard, SearchMetrics
- PPC Brand Testing: When to Bid Your Brand Keywords Down, Metric Theory
- Try AdWords & Google Ads API Web Navi, Google Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.